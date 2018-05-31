Terminal 2 to open doors next week

The world’s first resort airport will be opening its doors next week.

The P17.5 billion Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is set to be inaugurated on June 7 with President Rodrigo Duterte attending the activity.

“Yes, the President and many guests, both local and foreign (will be present during the inauguration),” said Louie Ferrer, president of the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the private operator of the MCIA.

Although it will be inaugurated on June 7, Ferrer explained that actual operations of the airport will still be on July 1, as stated in their concession agreement.

Between the inauguration and the official opening, GMCAC will be opening the Terminal 2 on certain days for the public and guests to visit. Test runs and clean up will also be made during the period.

The Terminal 2 is expected to increase passenger capacity to 12.5 million annually.

It will be catering to inbound and outbound international flights.

The new terminal spans 65,500 square meters and is designed by Hong Kong-based Integrated Design Associates (IDA) together with local designers Budji Layug, Royal Pinda, and Cebu’s very own Kenneth Cobonpue.

Its design is envisioned to display the “warmth and friendliness” of the local culture and people of Cebu.

The most recognizable feature of the Terminal 2 is its curved wooden roofs which also integrates layered class to allow natural sunlight to seep through the facility.

This sunlight would then reflect on the terminal’s tiles, made of polished concrete and contains mother of pearls sourced in Cebu to create a glimmer that is similar to sand – representation of its resort feel.

There will be 48 check-in counters that are expandable to 72. Each counter is designed with rattan and is back-lighted to make it look like lanterns.

It has provisions for seven-passenger boarding bridges which can be expanded to 12. The entire terminal is also equipped with 12 escalators and 15 elevators.

A car parking facility will be available that can accommodate 550 cars and expandable to 750 cars as needed.

Another feature of the terminal is it will have an automatic tray return system (ATRS) which would make it easier for passengers to pass through x-ray machines. The ATRS will automatically return empty trays for passengers to put their bags, ending the hassle to look for one.