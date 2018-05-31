Komedia-CDN eyes first win

THE Komedia-Cebu Daily News (CDN)-JaxRad basketball team will be facing the unbeaten CNN/DYKC in its second game in the ongoing Mabolo Community Basketball Association (MCBA) Summer Basketball Tournament 2018 this Sunday at the Mabolo Sports Complex.

The game starts at 10 a.m. after the first game between Mabolo Station 4 and MYTV Komedia-CDN lost to the host team MCBA, 80-73, in its debut game last April 29. CNN/DYKC is unbeaten after two games.

The other teams competing in the tournament are Casino Alcohol and MCBA-B.

Team Komedia-CDN is sponsored by Jax Bautista of Jax Sportswear and Rad Teamwear.