Renaissance man

Hero Angeles

THIRTEEN years ago, he surprised everyone by jumping ship, from his home network to a rival station. And so there was a collective sigh everytime reality talent search winner and then aspiring actor Hero Angeles would appear on television.

What happened to the guy?

Now, seeing him walk in the room, he elicits an air of curiosity, especially that he’s engaging a different art form. A more calm and relatable sort, he is almost short for words when he talks, still bearing the childish impish smile that has endeared him ,to his fans and ending his answers to questions with mindful focus.

Hero was recently in town to conduct a workshop to aid in the healing journey of abused and sexually exploited girls, a joint art-for-a-cause project of his online art gallery, Artcetero and My Refuge House.

An actor, aspiring director, a visual artist. Hero is taking the shots all for the better this time.

What brought you to Cebu?

Meron kami ditong art workshop na tinawag naming Bake Fake Food. Gagawa kami dito ng miniature food gawa sa polymer clay. First time naming lumabas ng Luzon tapos eto ‘yung first talk namin sa Cebu at sana masundan na rin. Sobra kaming excited kasi madadala namin dito ‘yung workshop. This workshop is for a cause, para sa My Refuge House.

When did your love for miniature food art start?

Noong 2017 lang ako nag start gumawa ng maliliit na pagkain. ‘Yun lang from miniature painting ng 2016 nag shift ako sa clay naman.

Who introduced you to this?

Ako lang, dahil gusto ko talagang ma-train on different mediums, so after kong mag coffee painting series, nag micro painting din ako with

watercolor. After dun natutuwa na ako sa maliliit na bagay starting with miniature sculpture. Pinag-aralan ko talaga siya tapos tinuloy tuloy ko na pag discover ko nuon.

What was the first miniature food art you made?

I first started doing breads. Pero sa ulam talaga ‘yung paborito ko ay ‘yung sinigang na hipon. Made of polymer clay, bakeable clay siya. Sa simula malambot siya pero pag na bake mo magiging matigas na siya.

How long does it take for you to create one piece?

Sa isang bagay, halimbawa, tinapay one to two hours ‘yun. Pero pag ulam na talaga na maraming sangkap aabot ako ng four to six hours.

As of the moment, how many collections of food miniature do you have?

More or less 60 pieces na ‘yung nagawa ko.

Why miniature food?

Natutuwa ako sa maliit. Kasi nung nag-start ako, painting ng maliliit talaga. May lens ako, nagpipinta ako. Gusto ko siyang i-exhibit pero feeling ko konti pa siya. As of the moment nag-isip ako kung anong pwedeng i-dagdag. Then ayun pinag-aralan ko miniature sculpting so ayun sabi ko kapag nag exhibit, ako sabay sila. Ang gusto ko lang kasi is ma-appreciate ng tao ang value ng small artworks. Napansin ko lang pag pumupunta sa museums at galleries malalaking artworks, ‘yung iba dinadaanan lang. Isang glance lang, ganun. Pero di nila na appreciate ‘yung time na iginugol nung artist na

baka ilang araw ginawa ‘yun at ‘yung meaning talaga ng artwork niya. So sabi ko, gagawa ako ng artwork na sana tigilan nila at yumuko sila, tingnan nila. So naisip ko na gumawa ng miniature sculptures.

What’s your favorite artwork?

Iba-iba ‘eh. Kasi meron akong coffee painting. Nagpe-paint ako using coffee. May series akong ganun. Noong nagbalik ako sa arts meron akong 10 series, ink naman ‘yun. I have a coffee paint series, tapos soft pastel. Graphics din at digital arts. Iba iba. Tina-try ko rin ang iba’t- ibang medium.

Does this mean you will now focus on the art instead of showbiz?

May mga nag me-message nga at nagtatanong kung saan ako magko-concentrate. Sabi ko, parehas ko kasing love. Before ako nag showbiz kasi mahilig na ako sa arts. Fine Arts student ako. Tinuloy ko lang din. Kumbaga noong nag-showbiz ako, natigil ako. Tapos noong nagkaroon ako ng time tinuloy ko.

Any upcoming projects?

Wala pa siyang date pero coming soon na siya. “Halik” ‘yung title at makakasama ko sina Sam Milby, Jericho Rosales at Yen Santos. Also secret na muna, abangan niyo kasi sa social media nag-re-release naman sila ng behind the scenes photos.

Between being an artist and an actor, which comes close to your heart?

Challenging ‘yung acting on camera, siyempre. Kagaya noong huli kong ginawa sa “Ipaglaban Mo” na killer ako doon. Nakakatuwa kasi hindi ‘yun ‘yung roles na ginagawa ko before na parang pa sweet lang at pa tweetums. Mahirap lalo na ’nung nag MMK (“Maalala Mo Kaya”) ako as Pia ‘yung transgender. Ang tagal kong bakante tapos binigyan ako ng role na ganun and mahirap siya kasi hindi mo alam saan mo huhugutin ‘yung character. So, kailangan mo mag interview ng tao at mag observe. Pero it’s something kasi para sa akin pag binigyan ka ng ganoon

na roles, parang ma cha-challenge ka bilang actor.

What’s your dream role?

Siguro gumanap bilang artist. Para ma express ko ‘yung sarili ko.

What’s favorite film genre?

Gusto ko mag-try ng mala-final fantasy na movie. Mga horror din, suspense at thriller.

Unknown to many, you also worked behind the camera and made a movie. How was your experience as a director?

Yes, horror movie siya at “Stockroom” ‘yung title. Both mahirap na masaya siya gawin. Ini-screen siya in Europe, in Malta during their horror filmfest called FrightNight. Nakakatuwa siya na experience dahil ako lang ‘yun at pet project ko ‘yun, tinulungan lang ako ng mga kapatid ko making the film.

Are you still open to being in a love team?

Ako naman open ako kahit sino na i-tambal at makatrabo kasi sa edad ko naman ngayon mahirap naman sa love team love team roles. I-try ko rin ‘yung iba’t ibang characters at iba’t ibang roles na kahit walang ka partner okey pa rin.

Who would you like to work with?

’Yung mga napapanood ko ngayon na sobrang tumatatak si Liza Soberano. Kasi pag napapanood ko na nagsimula noon hanggang ngayon nakakatuwa. Makikita mo na love talaga yung ginagawa.

What did you miss most about showbiz?

Lahat. ‘Yung mga friends at siyempre ‘yung puyatan.

Most memorable movie project that you’ve made?

‘Yung first movie ko dahil lahat na ‘eh. Doon na lahat naituro sa amin halos kasi parang trial lang din ‘yun eh tapos doon na nagsunod-sunod. After nun binigyan na kami ng solo projects.

Who’s your favorite movie director of all time?

Si Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina talaga. Iba ‘yung mga gawa niya talaga eh, meron siyang dalang effect sa mga audience. Nakakatuwa dahil first movie niya kami ‘yung “Bcuz of U.” Nung nag MMK ako, siya din kasi yung nag direk ng story ko ‘eh. So du’n kami unang nag-connect. So, MMK at the same time ginagawa namin ‘yung first movie ko so wino-workshop niya ako both at the same time. She’s known to have a reputation on set. Sa time na ‘yun kasi when she yells cut, tawanan lang kami. Pero pag work, trabaho talaga.

If you were to have it your way, how do you want to see things in the next couple of years?

Dream ko din sana na magkaroon ng restaurant at the same time an art gallery kasi mahilig din akong magluto. Kasi sa showbiz hindi naman

ako yung parang ipilit ’yung sarili ko. Kung may dumating na project, why not? Kasi recently sa mga napapanood ninyo kung ano man ang blessing na in-offer sa akin gina-grab ko naman. At the same time naman nahahati dahil pag may ginagawa ako sa showbiz nagkakaroon din ako ng event sa art so bina-balance ko talaga. So in the future sana matuloy ko sila pareho at ayokong may mawala sa dalawang ‘yun.