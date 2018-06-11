RD Pawnshop Holds Its First Ever RD Jingle Dance Craze

In celebration of their 42 nd anniversary, RD Pawnshop organized their first ever Jingle Dance Contest, a nationwide contest in search for the best dance groups who can make RD Pawnshop’s jingle the newest dance craze.

This is one of the many initiatives of RD Pawnshop to patronize their loyal clients and to entice and

encourage participation among customers. General Manager Alma Pascual wanted something different

that would be exciting for all audience types’ especially the young ones who are always active on

social media.

All entries were gathered all over the Philippines from participating groups who submitted a video of

their dance which was posted in the RD Pawnshop Facebook Page.

The contestants were judgedaccording to the rhythm, style, conceptualization, choreography and how they creatively executed the RD jingle in their dance routine. Forty percent (40%) of the score came from the likes, reactions and shares on facebook, while sixty percent (60 %) came from the judges’ scores in the seach for Top 5 Finalists.

Out of 34 dance video entries, 5 groups were chosen after it was prejudged by well-known performers

in Cebu namely Marxell Winkley Taratingan- judge for ABS-CBN Kapamilya, Mas Winner Ka! Dance

battles (2013-present), Marydelle Casacabel- “Dance floor princess” of ABS-CBN Cebu’s Saturday

morning show, Kapamilya, Mas Winner Ka! and Gilbert C. Gamolo-tv director, cinematographer,

commercial photographer and producer last June 1.

According to the judges, it was not easy to critique the entries. They all anticipate that the intensity of the performance is really different from when you see the actual performance.

The top 5 finalists of the RD Jingle Dance Contest are: Exotic from Trento Agusan, Velocity X from

Kalibo Aklan, Elite Pioneers from Muntilupa, Skillest from Silang Cavite and The’ Amboyz who hails

from Cagayan de Oro City who will perform live during the grand finals.

The champion will receive the grand prize worth Php 42,000 while the first to fourth runner ups will

get Php 10,000 each as consolation price.

Come and witness as these five dance groups show what it takes to be the first ever RD Pawnshop

Jingle Dance Contest champion on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at Gaisano Country Mall

Grounds with their RD Pawnshop’s special guest and endorser, Pokwang. Entrance is free