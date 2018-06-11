J Centre Mall opens Voice Quest 2

As a brand new school year beckons, J Centre Mall is setting up the stage for the second season

of Voice Quest.

Teenagers, between 13 to 19 years old and with no recording contract with any company, are

encouraged to audition on June 23 and 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Second Bridge located

on the second level of the mall (near Family Appliance).

Interested participants only need to present a single or accumulated receipts worth P500

purchased in any J Centre Mall store from May 30, 2018 to June 30, 2018.

On-site registration is open on audition dates (June 23 and 30).

Each participant needs to prepare three English songs and two Filipino songs. Judges will

choose one English song and one Filipino song for the participant to perform.

Before 2 p.m. of the audition day, each participant is required to submit a flash drive containing

only the song files. The flash drive should be properly labeled with the name of the participants

and the song titles.

Judges will choose the12 top contestants who will compete during the elimination rounds

scheduled on July 14, 21 and 28 and August 4 and 11.

The Grand Finals will happen on August 25.

The Grand Prize winner will receive P20,000 in cash. Cash prizes of P10,000, P7,500 and P5,000

await the first runner-up, second runner-up and third runner-up respectively.

All winners will receive a scholarship grant from Music on Motion.

Contestants will be judged based on vocal and tonal quality (30%), style and difficulty (25%),

star quality (20%), audience impact (15%) and stage presence (10%).

For more information, feel free to contact J Centre Mall’s Marketing Department at 266 –

8888 local 234 or 0932 485 3598 and look for Mr. Lorjerist G. Llanto. You can also email them

atmarketing@jcentrecebu.com.