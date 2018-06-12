Barangay councilor nabbed for loose firearms

A barangay councilor in Balamban town, Cebu was arrested for possession of loose firearms.

Incumbent Barangay Maton-og councilor Diosdado Atis was arrested by the operatives of Balamban Police Station and Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) at past 7 a.m., Tuesday (June 12).

The police operation was conducted based on the search warrant issued by Judge Ruben Altubar of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 29 in Toledo City.

Among the firearms recovered were a .45 caliber pistol without a serial number, a .22 caliber air gun rifle, hand grenade, and various ammunition.

Atis is currently detained at the jail facility of Balamban Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.