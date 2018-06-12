We’re not celebrating BOPK but Independence Day –Tom

Osmeña slams no show of Barug Team Rama dads at Plaza Sugbu event

No one from the opposition group Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban showed up during the Cebu City government’s celebration of the country’s 120th Independence Day on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he could not help but notice the absence of the opposition bloc in an important gathering that was dedicated to those who died for the country’s freedom.

“The essence of Independence Day lies on the multitudes who died and made it happen,” he said in his message.

“It is very important for us to cite Independence Day for only one reason, because so many people died for it. So many … And these people are long forgotten. So, we can only think of who to remember, all of these faceless people who have given up their lives so that we will remain as a country that we can be proud of,” Osmeña added.

City Hall officials, department heads, employees and policemen from the Cebu City Police Office led by Supt. Joel Doria gathered at the Plaza Sugbu for the annual celebration which started with a Mass at 7:30 a.m. and followed by a flag raising ceremony.

Members of the Cebu City Cultural Dance Troupe performed two intermission numbers. The first performance was a tribute to the Philippine flag. Before the program ended, they also performed traditional Filipino dances.

Before he delivered his message, Mayor Osmeña recognized Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons led by newly elected SK Federation President Jessica Resch who attended the celebration.

He made them stand up to be recognized for the “demonstration of their commitment” to serving the Cebuanos.

Osmeña said that while none of the city’s 80 barangay captains showed up, majority of the SK chairpersons attended the gathering.

At one point during his 10-minute speech, Osmeña also called councilors to join him on stage.

He started calling the opposition councilors but they were not around.

Osmeña later called BOPK allies Sisinio Andales, Dave Tumulak, Alvin Arvilla and Margot Osmeña to come up on stage for their traditional photo.

“We are not celebrating BOPK, we are celebrating the Independence Day of the city,” he said.

When sought for comment, Barug Team Rama Councilor Joel Garganera criticized Osmeña for giving political color to their absence in yesterday’s Independence Day celebration.

“Actually I celebrate my Independence Day jogging in the mountains of Busay, breathing fresh air away from the usual suffocating, toxic and venomous words from his almighty, the mayor,” Garganera said in a separate interview.

“Today is supposed to be a day of peace and tranquility but he (Osmeña) can’t let a day passes without being himself, berating his fellow public officials as if he tries to impress that he has the monopoly of love for our country,” he said. /Laksmi Canedo, CNU intern with Reporter Morexette Marie B. Erram