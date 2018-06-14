Police eyes personal grudge in Tilos’ death

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Abrugena said that they are eyeing a personal grudge as the possible motive in the killing of PO3 Jonathan Tilos.

Abrugena said they tagged the person who had a heated argument with Tilos as the “Person of Interest.”

Abrugena also said Tilos was included in the list of police officials who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

Tilos was shot dead outside a fitness gym in Barangay Poblacion, Alegria town, on June 13, Wednesday evening.

Read related story here: Policeman shot dead in Alegria town

Tilos was formerly assigned at the Provincial Intelligence Branch of Cebu City Police Officer before he was transferred to Ginatilan Police Station.

Police are still conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant.