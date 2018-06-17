Man arrested in Carcar drug bust

A man was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Poblacion 1, Carcar City on June 15, Friday morning.

The suspect was identified as Rhoed Alcordo, from P. DEl Corro St. Barangay Poblacion, who was arrested by police operatives during a drug bust conducted by Carcar police station.

Seized from the suspect were seven small-sized suspected shabu worth P2,478

The suspect is now detained at Carcar police station pending the filing of charges against him.