Osmeña disagrees with drug ‘hotspot’ tag, plans to disprove PNP chief

Disgusted by reports that Cebu remains a hotspot for illegal drugs, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has asked the Cebu City Police Office to give him all the accomplishment reports in the war on drugs.

Osmeña said he completely disagreed with what PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde reported in his visit in Cebu City last week.

Osmeña said Cebu City policemen have been doing well in trying to eradicate illegal drugs.

He said he’s planning to present the accomplishment reports to Albayalde to debunk the latter’s claims.