READ: ‘My Joke Ako’ is the new internet trend we can all relate

Just when you thought that #RP612fic ended its reign, then think again.

Pinoy jokes aren’t over yet!

Another Filipino joke is now making rounds on social media.

Netizens unleash their inner creativity in making their own ‘May joke ako’ jokes in a Twitter thread of Hands Castro (@hanscastroo).

The viral post of Castro leaves 7,136 retweets and 41,603 as of this writing.

Here’s more hilarious ‘May joke ako about’ jokes: