Tom considers Mabatid’s BO-PK fate

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is considering asking Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid to leave the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan.

This developed amid reports of Mabatid being apparently endorsed by the the Office of the President to vie for the presidency of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) – Cebu City Federation.

An allegation that Mabatid has denied.

Osmeña had been endorsing Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklin Ong as BOPK’s bet for the ABC presidency which previous reports showed would take place in August this year.

Mabatid, for her part, said in a separate interview that if the mayor would push through with his plan to ask her to leave BO-PK, then she would just be an Independent.