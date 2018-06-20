Learn how to “have some FUNds” with Sun Life Financial

Cebu’s brightest personalities will come together to share how one can pursue his passion while also enjoying financial freedom in Let’s Have Some FUNds at the Ayala Center on June 24.

Spectrum “partypreneur” and Rhipstop CEO Kaz Onozawa, architect and Blind Clothing owner Kathrynn Dawn Sy, and Sugbo Mercado partner and marketing and communications manager Karlo Lim will take the stage to share how they were able to thrive in their respective pursuits and manage their money at the same time. To complement their stories, Sun Life Trainer Danah Mae Latonio, and Sun Life Regional Sales Managers Margaret Bernardo and Michael Gustilo will also share concrete steps that one can take to steer his financial journey in the right direction.

To be hosted by Sun Life Trainer and Pop District Bazaar host Jett Pe and Miss Cebu 2011 and ABS-CBN TV personality Mia Ali, Let’s Have Some FUNds will also feature musical performances by Jacky Chang, Bethany, and Mandaue Nights.

Registration will begin at 1pm, and prizes including investment starter funds worth P5,000 and Ayala Cinema movie tickets will be given away in separate raffle draws.

Let’s Have Some FUNds is presented by Sun Life Financial as part of its celebration of Financial Independence Month this June. After Cebu, the event will also be mounted in Davao and Iloilo. Follow Sun Life (@SunLifePH) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to know more.

The event is also supported by BAI TV, Cebu Bloggers Society, Cebu Content Creators and Ayala Center Cebu.