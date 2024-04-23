Toledo Trojans take on Dasma, Isabela in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans will resume their Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference campaign by facing two more northern division teams on Wednesday, April 24.

The Trojans will try to keep the top position in the southern division team standings as they face the Dasma Cavite Spartans and the Isabela Knights of Alexander.

Currently, the Trojans hold the top spot in the southern division standings with 11 wins and three defeats, while the Camarines Soaring Eagles are trailing them with its 10-4 slate. The Davao Chess Eagles are third with its 9-5 card.

Scheduled matches

On Wednesday, the Trojans will take on the northern division’s No. 2 team, the Dasma Cavite Spartans which has an impressive 12-2 record in one of their two scheduled matches.

The Spartans are fresh from back-to-back wins last Saturday, April 20, against Negros Sagar Sports, 17-4, and Camarines, 14-7.

It will likely field Alexis Maribao, Kevin Arquero, Alfredo Rapanot, Melizah Ruth Carreon, Joey Antonio, Roel Abelgas, Jayson Visca, and Alexis Maribao against the Trojans.

Meanwhile, the Trojans will square off with Isabela, that is eyeing to recover from its two consecutive losses last Saturday, in their other match.

Isabela will be manned by Marc Nazario, Joel Banawa, Sheryll Bordon, Gerardo Cabellon, Melchor Foronda III, Lordwin Espiritu, and Alvin Aguinaldo for tomorrow’s match against Toledo.

The team bowed down to Negros, 9-12, and to the Tacloban Vikings, 8-13.

On the other hand, Toledo will rely on Chin Lim, International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Merben Roque, Allan Pason, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejiah, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and IM Rico Mascarinas.

