Fisherfolk alliance opposes construction of Cordova-Cebu bridge

Fisherfolks from Cordova town expressed their opposition on the construction of the third bridge connecting the town to mainland Cebu.

Eleazar Pogoy, the spokesperson of Panaghugpong sa mga Mananagat-Cordova, said that the infrastructure project would affect their livelihood as it would traverse through their fishing zones.

On Thursday, the alliance of fisherfolks in Cebu held their fourth congress, which called for the scrapping of unfair policies for small fishermen.

They also condemned the no-build zones policy in the coastal areas in Sta. Fe and Madridejos.