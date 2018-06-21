Tomas dismisses terminal closure call

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña dismissed as mere politicking calls from the opposition to shut down the vans-for-hire terminal in Barangay Kamagayan.

“It’s not a terminal technically speaking. As far as we are concerned it’s a parking lot, and they make a contribution to the City Hall. Di mi modawat og kwarta? P400,000 kada bulan. Namulitika ra na sila (Should we not receive money? It’s 400,000 a month. They are just politicking),” the mayor told reporters.

The mayor decided to allow the continued use of the city-owned lot in Barangay Kamagayan as an ‘experimental terminal’ a day after he wanted it shut down due to reports of mismanagement and abuses committed at the terminal.

Osmeña said it was Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III who persuaded him to reconsider his decision since people from the southern towns and cities of Cebu province have benefitted from the terminal. / CNU Intern Nikki Villagorda