Half-nakedness tops list of Oplan Tambay violations in Cebu City

Half-naked individuals topped the list of persons who were rounded up during the preliminary conduct of the Oplan Tambay in Cebu City since Friday (June 22).

Seventy-three violators were spotted half-naked, followed by individuals found drinking and smoking along the streets. Similar violations were also committed in Talisay City.

A total of 305 violations were accounted by the Cebu City Police Office.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), urged the public to stay away from the streets at night to avoid apprehension.