Governor’s Cup basketball: Sibonga, Talisay make South Division Finals

Sibonga and Talisay scored separate wins Monday night to book seats to the South Division Finals of the Cebu Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament.

Sibonga edged Barili, 84-69, at the Sibonga gymnasium while Talisay City beat Alegria, 87-73, to remain unbeaten after two games in the single round-robin semis.

With just one game left, both teams are already assured of championship seats since Barili and Alegria can’t catch up anymore as both dropped to 0-2 (win-loss) records.

John Bryle Cuyos scored 28 points while Frederick Rosales and John Klarenz Sonsona chipped in 10 markers apiece to lead Sibonga.

Elmer Echavez led Talisay with 15 points. Cris Ryan Garcia and Patrick Devila each added 11.