Vi Vogue Japanese Nail Salon

With the growing emergence of Filipino fanaticism for Anime, Manga, Matcha Flavor and Japanese comedy shows, Japanese salons owned and managed by Japanese entrepreneurs have been blossoming in Cebu lately.

The latest addition to the wave of salons brought to our shores by our neighboring countries is the newest nail art salon in town, Vi Vogue. Straight from the land of the rising sun, Vi Vogue brings to Cebu their cutting edge nail art technology that is truly one of a kind. It doesn’t only offer nail services but also eyelash extensions, make-up services and the first in the Philippines, a self-service teeth whitening machine that will surely shape smiles to all Cebuanos.

Vi Vogue Nail Salon is located at Meerea High Street, Quano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City (right next to Oqtagon).

For inquiries and reservations you may reach them through (0949) 350 2691 or you may follow them on Instagram – vivogue_cebu and Facebook – Vi Vogue.