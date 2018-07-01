Registration of voters resumes on July 2

The registration of voters for next year’s national elections will resume on Monday, July 2 until Sept. 29, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Comelec also accepts reactivation, transfer with reactivation, correction of voters entry and reinstatement of records in the list of voters.

Comelec Talisay City Election Officer Lawyer Gallardo Escobar said the new registrants are requied to bring valid identification (ID) cards.

A birth certificate is a requirement for voters who needed to correct their records, while a marriage contract is needed for those who seek to change their marital status in their records.