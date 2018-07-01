Ateneo de Cebu, UV clash anew

RIVALS Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and the University of the Visayas (UV) will once again cross paths as they face off in the finals of the Under-15 Division 1 in the Cebu Youth Basketball League Summer League 2018 following victories over semifinal opponents last Saturday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.

Ateneo de Cebu 2 downed Don Bosco, 31-20, while UV ousted Ateneo de Cebu 1, 42-32.

Uriel Avila led Ateneo de Cebu 2 with 10 points. Denisvee Ryan Sinoy, meanwhile, led UV with 10 markers.

In other games, One on One nabbed the Division 2 championship with a 31-25 win over Knox Basic Basketball.

In the Under 18 quarterfinals, Punta Princesa defeated One on One, 46-39.