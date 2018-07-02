Student’s tweet on getting her diploma goes viral

For fresh college graduate Danica Jane Surima, a student can always balance having fun and obtaining a diploma.

Surima’s tweet, which showed photos of her in a party and in school, gained over 4,000 retweets and more than 40,000 likes.

The post went viral since Friday (June 29).

“I made that tweet because a lot of people have a lot of things to say about drinking and partying, especially if you’re a girl. The remarks are often sexist and that tweet of mine showed that I managed to balance play and work. Just because you’re “having fun” doesn’t mean you’ll forget your responsibilities as a student,” Surima told Cebu Daily News.

Party girl ug palahubog na daw kaayo ko? Hahahahahahahahahhaahhahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahhahhhahahahahahahahahahahahhhahahahahahaha oo sakto UP graduate sad diay🌻👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/VQ0sC8AwLO — Danica Surima 🌹 (@sanicadurima) June 29, 2018

A native of Ormoc City, Surima graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu last June 27.