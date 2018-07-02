Newbie cop tested positive for drug use

A police officer is facing dismissal after he was found positive for illegal drugs use.

PRO-7 Director Debold Sinas said that PO1 Castro Garcia, who just entered the police force, shall be dismissed from service if the confirmatory test would prove he’s using drugs.

Meanwhile, employees of the Talisay City government who tested positive for drug use appeal to the mayor to give them a second chance.

They said the drug test results were not accurate.