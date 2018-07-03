World Cup update: Brazil advances to quarterfinals with win over Mexico

Brazil was able to do what Argentina, Portugal and Spain could not, as it advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 dismissal of Mexico in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Neymar Jr., who was named Man of the Match, succeeded in towing his team to the top 8 when he scored the first goal for Brazil in the 51st minute. It was also his assist that allowed Roberto Firmino to score Brazil’s second goal in the 88th minute, just two minutes after coming on to the pitch in replacement of Philippe Coutinho.

Brazil is on track for its sixth World Cup title. It is the only country so far to have won the World Cup title five times—1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

And, once again, Mexico failed to make it past the Round of 16 despite an incredible start, wherein it defeated the defending champion Germany, 1-0, in their opening match. It made the quarterfinals twice, in 1970 and 1986.