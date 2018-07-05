‘Inday will always love you’ extended for seven weeks

GOOD news for fans of GMA Network’s primetime series, “Inday Will Always Love You.” The feel-good teleserye topbilled Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio has been extended.

This was confirmed by the show’s official Facebook page last Monday.

“Mga Indaaay at Donggg, dahil sa inyong pagmamahal at walang sawang pagsuporta kay Happylou—extended tayo! Maraming salamat sa inyo, mga Kapuso! Ilaban pa natin ‘yan,” the post reads.

Before the announcement, John Mychal Feraren, the executive producer already confirmed that the show has been extended.

“Celebrating many things: me and Ms. Glady’s birthday, the initial 7-week extension of #IndayWillAlwaysLoveYou, and the people’s continuous support on our show.

Salamat po sa lahat ng nagmamahal kay Inday,” he captioned the photo.

The photo was taken last weekend when the cast and crew of “Inday Will Always Love You” gathered at Estela Restaurant Bar and Lounge, owned by Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas.

Based on GMA Research, “Inday Will Always Love You” which aired its pilot episode last May 21, has beaten its rival, “Since I Found You” in the ratings game. Last June 29, “Inday Will Always Love You” got 10 percent while “Since I Found You” had 6.9 percent.

“Inday Will Always Love You” is the story of Happylou played by Forteza who relocates to Cebu City to find her father and work as a lechonera. There, she

encounters several obstacles to achieving her dreams but overcomes all of these with the help of family and friends.

The series also stars Ricky Davao,

Nova Villa, Manilyn Reynes, Juancho Triviño, Super Tekla, Tina Paner, Kim Rodriguez, Buboy Villar, and flip top artists Mzhayt and Price Tagg.

“Inday Will Always You” is directed by Monti Parungao and Rember Gelera and produced by GMA News and Public Affairs.

The Kapuso show also highlights the culture and faith of Cebu. It also features the province’s different tourists attractions like Bantayan Island, Sirao Flower Farm, and the 10,000 Roses Cafe. The cast and crew are set to return to Cebu soon to shoot more scenes and visit other top destinations.