CPADAO taps frat members to join in campaign against illegal drugs

The Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) has tapped different fraternities in Cebu to help in educating young people to stay away from illegal drugs.

CPDAO Chief Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca said they tapped members of the Alpha Kappa Rho (Akhro) in Danao city.

Members of the fraternity, according to Meca, will undergo a preparatory training.

Out of the 50 members who attended the training on July 1, 19 voluntarily submitted themselves for a drug testing.

Meca said that their objective is to guide them and transform them as one of their assets in fighting illegal drugs.