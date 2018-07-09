Mandaue City turns over trucks and service vehicles to city engineering office, barangays

The Mandaue City government turned over trucks and service vehicles to the city engineering office and barangays on Monday morning, July 9.

Three brand new dump trucks worth P1.8 million each and one boom truck worth P7.8 million were turned over to the City Engineering Office.

These vehicles will be used for maintenance work of the city engineering office’s projects.

Meanwhile, four Toyota Avanza service vehicles were turned over to the barangay captains of Casuntingan, Pagsabungan, Paknaan and Maguikay.

These barangays have been selected as beneficiaries based on their request last year.

Other barangays were previously given garbage trucks, based on their preference.