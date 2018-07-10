A Golden July at Golden Prince Hotel

Due to heavy and popular demand, Golden Prince Hotel’s Le’Mon Restaurant brings back the Senior Moments promo where holders of a Philippine Senior Citizen’s I.D. enjoy a whopping 30% discount off their delicious lunch buffet from Monday to Friday. The hotel’s signature beef salpicao, a crowd favorite, is a daily part of the diverse menu, while exquisite laksa, noodles and soups, savory carvings, and DIY salads and halo-halo also make each meal nothing short of fulfilling for an everyday affordable price.

And as July brings in the rains, the annual International Travel Fair (ITF) brings about great deals and sales from July 13 to 15 at the Activity Center of the Ayala Mall, and Golden Prince Hotel joins in the festivities with the limited edition Golden Ticket, a complete lifestyle package with big discounts and freebies sold exclusively during the ITF. For just Php2,888 nett, one gets an overnight stay in a deluxe room with breakfast buffet for 2 persons, as well as vouchers for a 50% discount for one person at Le’Mon restaurant, a free merienda buffet at the Kabilin Heritage Lounge for one person, discounted items at Q Cafe, 20% off one’s bill at the Lanai Lounge, and even a free 30-minute foot massage at the Aphrodite Wellness Spa.

Golden Prince will also be participating in the annual Best Of Cebu event on July 13 at the Waterfront Hotel. Its outlets’ signature items will be up for grabs, literally, as the free tasting event rakes in crowds by the thousands. Savor samples of Le’Mon’s specialty beef salpicao, Kabilin’s empanaditas and, finally, Q Cafe’s popular puffy otap and sweet cinnamon sticks that are complement any cup of coffee.

Also stay tuned for more exciting promotions and big savings by liking the Golden Prince Hotel & Suites Facebook and Instagram pages, or drop by any of the outlets for a golden and flavorful experience.