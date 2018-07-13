Frustration starting to mount as Cebu City stays winless

THE WIN column eluded the Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol yet again as they fell to fellow expansion team, Basilan Steel, 76-86, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Thursday night at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor.

The loss was Cebu’s third in as many games, putting them at the bottom of the standings alongside Pasig and Rizal as the only teams to not have a single win in this competition.

Former pro Patrick Jan Cabahug once again led the team in scoring with 17 points while big men William McCaloney and Rhaffy Octobre submitted 14 apiece. Harold Cincoflores was the only other player to score in twin digits with 10. However, the Sharks shot a putrid 29-of-84 from the field, making just 33% of their shots.

Frustrations are steadily mounting for the only team from the Visayas region, with Cabahug admitting that he found it hard to find sleep after that loss to Basilan, which ironically, was manned by a number of players that call Cebu home.

“It was very hard to sleep. I spent most of the night looking at the film to find out what things we can most improve on,” said the perimeter sniper by way of Adamson University and the University of the Visayas.

Dino Daa led Basilan with 25 points while Clark Bautista finished with 17.

The Sharks try again for a win on July 24 when they battle the Manila Stars at the Cuneta Astrodome.