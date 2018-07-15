Cebu City is generally peaceful during Pacquiao fight, says CCPO director

Except for the confiscation of P1.5 million suspected shabu at a police checkpoint in Barangay Guadalupe on Sunday (July 15), Cebu City was generally peaceful during Sentor Manny Pacquiao’s boxing fight with Argentinian boxer Lucas Matthysse.

“Walang nangyari,” said Senior Supt. Royina Garma, acting director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Policemen were discouraged earlier by the city police director from watching the Pacquiao and Matthysse fight. Police checkpoints were conducted in different areas of the city.

“Kafofocus nila sa away baka masalisi sila o may crime. So they need to be on foot patrol,” said Garma.