Chiong asks critics to watch film on daughters

Thelma Chiong, the mother of Marijoy and Jacqueline, who went missing 21 years ago is asking Cebuanos to watch the film on her daughters so they can be properly guided on what actually happened to them.

Chiong, 65, said she is deeply troubled by social media posts insinuating that Jacqueline is still alive and that she was the one who hid her daughter.

Marijoy and Jacqueline went missing on July 16, 1997 after they were reportedly abducted by seven men while outside of the Ayala Center Cebu.

A body which the Chiong family believes was that of Marijoy was already found but Jaqueline remains missing.

The reported death of the Chiong sisters continues to be a subject of public discussions to date.

“Kanang mga naghatag sa bad comments sa internet, wala na sila kahibaw sa truth. Mga bata pa na sila sa pagsugod sa akong kaso (Those who are posting negative comments on social media do not know the truth. They were still very young when the death of my daughters happened),” said Chiong.

She also clarified that the girl who was mistakenly identified as Jacqueline from an old photo is her youngest daughter Debbie.

“Si Jacqueline dapat 44 na siya karon. Ang naa sa picture bata ra kaayo (Jacqueline is already 44-years-old by now. The girl on the picture is too young to be her),” said Chiong.

Chiong is asking critics to instead watch the film “Jacqueline Comes Home” by Viva Films that will premier at 7 p.m. tonight so that they will know the truth behind her daughters abduction, rape and killing.

She said that the film will provide the answers that people are looking for in the loss of her daughters.

“Sakit kaayo nga ingnan ko boang ko. Nga bakakon ko. Ayaw ko i-judge kay nangita ra kog hustisya para sa akong mga anak. Tan-aw mo sa sine aron makahibaw mo sa tinood (It pains me to be hearing comments that I am insane. That I am a liar. Do not judge me because I am merely looking for justice for my daughters. Watch the movie for you to know the truth),” Chiong said. / Delta Dyrecka Letigio

USJ-R Journalism Intern