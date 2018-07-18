The Neon Ice Party comes to SM Skating Seaside Cebu!

SM Skating Seaside Cebu will be filled with all things glowing this July 28, as it hosts the next leg of the Neon Ice Party.

The Neon Ice Party is an event series created by SM Skating together with JBL Harman which reimagines SM Malls’ Ice Skating Rinks through one-of-a-kind concepts. Coming from the successful 1st run at SM Mall of Asia, the 2nd installment of the party features one of Cebu’s hottest DJs – Victor Jao, together with hype man GMTFX.

Aside from enjoying a new theme inside the skating rink, all ticket holders of the event will get to try on glow skates, take on group challenges like Fear Pong and Neon Air Hockey, and customize their look with glow-in-the-dark face paints.

Party starts at 6PM and is up until 10PM. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at www.smtickets.com or through all SM Ticket Centers and SM Cinemas nationwide.

For more information, follow the official social media accounts at @smskating.