Last chance to get your reading needs at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale!

Thousands have joined the hunt at the Big Bad Wolf book sale since its opening last July 13 at the IEC Convention Center. Bibliophiles have until 11:59 pm on Monday, July 23 to grab their favorite books at 60% – 80% off their regular prices. The sale is open 24 hours daily until the very last day and admission is free, so you can drop by at any hour.

Readers can expect to find bestsellers, novels, self-help and business guides, art and design titles, cookbooks, a fantastic range of children’s books ranging from activity books, story books, and interactive books, and much more. Big Bad Wolf Cebu also boasts a special “Tingbits” (from ‘tingbitay’ which, in Cebuano, refers to non-payday periods) section which has even bigger discounts. As the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy says, though, Don’t Panic, as the event regularly restocks to ensure that you’ll never come up short at this nerdy shopping spree.

To make book shopping more convenient, there is a Customer Storage Counter which can hold on to your books for a maximum of 24 hours, allowing you to continue shopping with ease. If you’re planning to buy a lot of books and worried about your baggage, you can have the books shipped to anywhere in the Philippines through 2Go Express, Big Bad Wolf Cebu’s official transport partner.

There are a total of 28 cashiers to serve you to make sure checking out is fast and easy. Accepted payments at the Sale are cash, credit card, debit card, and G-Cash.

Big Bad Wolf believes that English literacy is important, something that should be made available to all. And through the event’s Red Readerhood Programme, you can be a part of this wonderful advocacy: just buy any children’s book from the Red Readerhood Corner, located after cashier and before check-out, and drop it into the designated collection box. All books received at the Red Readerhood corner will be donated to Gawad Kalinga community libraries in Budlaan, Dumanjug, Bantayan, and Ticad.

Shoppers are advised to shop responsibly by returning unwanted books to their original spots to avoid stray books, and are encouraged bring their own reusable bags or luggage.

Stay updated with news through the Big Bad Wolf social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbwbooksphilippines/

Instagram: @bbwbooksph