Japanese nabbed for molesting girl; minor’s parents may be charged too

THE National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is studying the possibility of filing a complaint against the parents of the 13-year-old girl whom NBI agents rescued on Thursday while in the company of a 71-year-old Japanese national in Toledo City.

Atty. Niño Rodriguez of NBI-7 said that they received reports that the parents gave their consent for the girl to live with Akira Togo.

He said that prior to their rescue operation, the Toledo City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) tried to talk to the parents of the child but to no avail.

In an interview with Togo, the suspect claimed that he has the consent of the girl’s parents for the latter to live with him.

“Her parents know (that she is with me),” Togo stressed.

NBI agents arrested Togo on Thursday night after receiving reports that he is living in with the minor and had been molesting her.

The Japanese national was with the 13-year-old girl inside his room in his house in Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City when operatives barged in.

Togo, 71, is now detained at NBI-7 headquarters pending the filing of appropriate charges.