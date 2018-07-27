Bogo’s most wanted arrested for rape charges

Jestony Talingting, the most wanted person in Bogo City. northern Cebu was arrested by police authorities on Thursday morning (July 26).

The 25-year-old resident of Barangay Anonang Norte, Bogo City is charged with ten counts of rape.

He was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Antonio Marigomen of Bogo City Regional Trial Court Branch 61.

Supt. Jeffrey Caballes, chief of Bogo City police station, said that the accused was under surveillance for one month.

Talingting is now detained at the jail facility of the police station of the city.