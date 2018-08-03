FEU threatens to walk out in game vs UC

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles opened their respective campaigns in the 2018 San Remigio Properties Basketball Invitational Tournament on victorious notes last Thursday evening at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The Webmasters won over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Baby Tamaraws, 77-73, in a contentious game that saw the latter nearly walk out in the fourth period.

Claiming that one of his players got hit by UC guard Justine Dacalos, FEU head coach Allan Albano led his troops off the court and onto the opposite one. It wasn’t until tournament commissioner Jonathan Saso reviewed the game tape and saw no wrongdoing on the Webmasters’ part that FEU came back to play.

However, Albano purposely put in his third stringers to close out the game, a move UC’s bench was deeply offended with, resulting in some words being exchanged between FEU and UC’s coaching staff.

In an interview, Albano admitted to purposely just putting in his reserves to close out the game.

“I just wanted to protect my players. These are high school kids and I have to answer to their parents and to the school if something were to happen to them here,” he said.

John Jabello led the Webmasters with 22 points, Darrell Shane Menina added 19 while Cameroonian Frederick Elombe put up 13.

RJ Abarrientos scored 19 for the Baby Tams.

The Magis Eagles, on the other hand, escaped with a 67-66 win over sister school, Ateneo de Davao. Koko Tuadles scored 13 to lead Ateneo de Cebu’s attack.

The teams will play a single round-robin with the top two finishers advancing to the winner-take-all finals on Sunday.