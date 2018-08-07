Patay to assume as CIDG-7 chief
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) will have a new chief on Wednesday (August 8).
Supt. Lito Patay will take over the post left by Senior Supt. Royina Garma, the current director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).
While his surname can be associated to the recent issues on the killings, Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, the acting director of CIDG-7, said it remains to be seen on how Patay will address the issues.
