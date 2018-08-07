Things looking good for SWU after title win in Ormoc City

SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU)-Phinma new head coach Jerry Abuyabor said it’s remarkable what his team has been able to accomplish in the last two months.

SWU racked up another title in its preparation for the upcoming Cesafi juniors tournament as it captured the championship in the under-18 division of the Magnolia 3-Way Pambansang Manok Basketball Tournament with an 83-56 win over the Tacloban Active Basketball Center Inc. – Tacloban City Selection (TABCI), last Sunday night at the Ormoc Superdome.

The team previously won championships in the Pinoy Youth Dreamers tournament as well as the Cebu Youth Basketball League.

“I’m so happy that they’re responding well to our instructions and guidance. If there’s one thing that we’re doing special, it’s the attitude that we have for one another. Everyone cares for what’s best for the team,” said Abuyabor, formerly of Cebu’s juniors powerhouse, Ateneo de Cebu.

He added that these wins would serve them well for the real battle that lies ahead. The Cesafi basketball wars begin on August 25.

“The physicality and aggressiveness of the teams from Leyte and Samar helped us simulate the games for the tough teams of the Cesafi,” he said.

The Baby Cobras had a tough time scoring against their opponents’ frenetic defense in the first half but finally found the answers in the final 20 minutes of the game to author the lopsided win.

Jack Nazario claimed MVP honors.