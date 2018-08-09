Gisela Boniel case: Hearing for state witness appeal reset

THE hearing on the appeal of two suspects to become state witnesses in the Gisela Boniel case has been reset to September 7.

This developed after Judge Ferdinand Collantes of the Regional Trial Court Branch 65 in Lapu-Lapu City ruled that the hearing be moved to September to give time for the prosecution to complete their case.

The two suspects, Riolito Boniel and Randel Lupas, submitted on Thursday (August 9) their affidavits in an appeal for discharge to become state witnesses.

The sworn statements of Riolito Boniel and Randel Lupas are considered by the prosecution as “absolutely necessary” to the case since the victim’s body has never been recovered.

However, Judge Collantes stated in court that the sworn affidavits were not an assurance for discharge but merely a requirement for the proceedings.

Riolito Boniel was questioned about his affidavit and was asked to identify his fellow suspects.

Riolito identified fellow suspects including the primary suspect, Rey Niño Boniel.

However, the hearing could not proceed as the pieces of documentary evidence such as the photographs of the other suspects were not brought to court.

Collantes then ruled to reset the hearing on Sept. 7.

Private Prosecutor, Armando Ligutan said that the pieces of documentary evidence were not brought to court because the prosecution was not expecting Riolito to be presented in court.

“We asked for a continuance and the defense agreed with us. It was a joint manifestation of all the parties to move for continuance,” said Ligutan. /USJ-R Intern Delta Dyrecka Letigio