Tumulak ready to face another case from police

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak is ready to face charges of obstruction of justice if the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will make good of its pronouncements against him.

In a press conference today, the PRO-7 expressed that it is considering to file charges against the councilor.

“Ilaha sad na ang pagfile pero tubagon sad nato na,” said Tumulak in a press conference today.

The councilor, who is also the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, is now facing cases on physical injuries, grave coercion, and grave threats filed by thr Criminal Investigation and Detection Group -7 (CIDG -7).

CIDG -7’s report accused Tumulak of physically assaulting Michael Banua, who is alleged as the accomplice of PO3 Eugene Calumba in the attempted ambush of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog.

But Tumulak vehemently denied the allegations.