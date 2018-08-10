Be #Asialized at Asia’s Lashes Axis, Capitol Site branch

Joining Metro Cebu’s gleaming beauty industry is Manila-based professional beauty studio, Asia’s Lashes. The ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Axis Entertainment Avenue at Vibo Place, Escario, Cebu City last August 5, marked the opening of Asia’s Lashes first ever branch in Visayas.

Evident on its branding, Asia’s lashes offers a wide array of beauty services but highlights eyelash extension as its forte.

According to Mafette Drei Aznar, the franchisee of the said branch, they are very particular with the comfort of their clients, that’s why they use a special kind of adhesive that doesn’t sting. She also highlighted that their procedure aims to give their clients’ lashes a natural-looking finish, may it be the synthetic ones or real human hair. The procedure takes around 30 minutes to an hour and they offer one time retouching of the lashes, she added.

It’s more than just eyelashes at Asia’s Lashes, with state-of-the-art machines, they also offer other services for the face and body including body waxing, diamond peel treatment, non-invasive body contouring, underarm whitening, ear candling, body and facial massage and more.

For more details and inquiries, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AsiasLashesAxisCebu/ or directly book your appointments through 09176233883.