SM Visayas Malls reinvent Visayan Festivals in Jeans

It was a colorful, musical, and magical simultaneous affair across SM Visayas malls when streetdancers and fashionistas celebrated their local Visayan festivals in a style overhaul last July 29, 2018.

More than their usual vibrant costumes, the integration of jeans and denims embellished with paint, patches, and studs made the celebrations even grander and distinctive as Denim Month’s culminating activity.

The Visayas Region is known for celebrations – festivals for saints, for endemic species, for local products, and for the people’s heritage and devotion. But for SM Visayas, the expression of gratitude is only half of the story of Visayan Festivals – the festivals also celebrate trends, style, and self-expression highlighting the never-old denim.

Over the years, jeans and denims have always been part of the fashion trend. The cuts and designs vary but still denim jeans never missed to leave a statement. Wear it in a casual to a semi-formal or even to a formal event, you can still nail it by wearing the right accessories that will complement the look.

Yes! Even in festivals, denim could definitely add some significant extra to the ordinary.

Using denim as the staple style, SM Supermalls of the Visayas simultaneously culminated the whole month of denims this July with Festival in Jeans depicting each location’s festivity.

SM City Bacolod put jeans and all things denim up front and center in a fun and grand MassKara parade.

SM City Iloilo set to the rhythm of drumbeats and models groovin’ with its Dinagyang dancers.

SM City Puerto Princesa featured street dancing in jeans, an exciting denim fashion show, and floral parade of the famed Balayong fest.

SM Seaside City Cebu celebrated one of the region’s most popular festival with a one-of-a-kind twist.