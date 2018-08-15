Sto. Niño image to be brought to Olango Island for first time

For the first time, the pilgrim image of the Child Jesus from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño will be brought to Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The visit is scheduled from August 19 to 21.

The Lapu-Lapu City government is now preparing for the visit.

Motor bancas will also accompany the image from the Lapu-Lapu City port to Olango Island.