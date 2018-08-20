DILG serves suspension order against Soc Fernandez

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the suspension of former Talisay City Mayor and now Councilor Socrates Fernandez for three months.

The order was issued after he was found liable for facilitating the release of his adopted son Joavan from jail without an order from the court and for illegal use of a government vehicle in 2013.

The anti-graft office stated in its order that Fernandez was guilty of simple neglect of duty.

The suspension order was served by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province on Monday (August 20).