Cops promoted, equipment turn over at PRO-7

Five patrol cars, more than 500 bulletproof vests and K9 units were turned over by Camp Crame to the Police Regional Office (PRO-7_ in simple rites at Camp Sergio Osmeña Monday morning.

“I leave it up to the city directors to determine which stations need the bulletproof vests most,” Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 chief, said.

Sinas said they expect more assistance including M16 rifles from their central headquarters. An indoor firing range was also opened this morning at Camp Osmeña.

There were also 243 policemen that were promoted. Their families were in attendance. /Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern