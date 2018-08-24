Sykes teams try to remain perfect

THE SYKES women’s volleyball team looks to pad its lead in the standings when it opens this weekend’s round of competition against Conduent today at the Neneng Compound in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Game time is at 8 a.m. with the team looking to stay unbeaten in three outings.

Teleperformance, which is at second in the standings with a 2-1 record (win-loss), is also looking to stay at the upper part of the rankings when it takes on ASPI, which sports a 2-1 record.

WiPro (1-2) will play against Accenture (2-1) while ePerformax (0-3) tries to score its first win against CTC BPO (1-1).

Like its women’s counterpart, the Sykes men’s team is also on top of its bracket with a 3-0 record. It will play against Tech Mahindra (0-3) hoping to go 4-0. Meanwhile, defending champion Teleperformance looks to bounce back from a loss to Sykes last week when it faces the unbeaten Accenture (3-0).

In the other men’s bracket, NCR and OP360 go neck and neck as they play to oust the other from Rank 1.

Other games in the afternoon will pit Lexmark (0-3) and Teletech (2-1), ePerformax (0-3) and Qualfon (1-2), Conduent (1-2) and WiPro (1-2), Convergys (3-0) and ASPI (0-3), and Hapaqueros (1-2) and Fluor (0-3).