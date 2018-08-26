Abrugena orders replacement of 25 police directors

Around half of the towns and cities in Cebu province now have new police chiefs.

Senior Supt. Manuela Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director, said that he ordered the replacement of 25 police directors because of their poor performance. Other police directors were also directed to take some refresher courses.

But Abrugena gave the assurance that the revamp will not affect their peace and order campaign.