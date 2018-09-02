Passengers rescued from sea vessel fire in Argao

At least 97 boat passengers were rescued after a sea vessel from Tagbilaran, Bohol was hit by an engine fire on Sunday morning (September 2).

Substation Commander Gerry Patenio of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Argao said there were no reported casualties as the passengers were immediately rescued by authorities.

Patenio told Cebu Daily News the vessel was about to dock at Taloot Wharf past 11 a.m. when they received the incident report.