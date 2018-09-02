Husband of the vice mayor of Clarin, Bohol shot dead

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol- The husband of Bohol Clarin Vice Mayor was shot dead by an unknown suspect while inside his resort, according to police.

The fatality was identified as Ricardo Loquias Aparicio, 44, a resident of Poblacion Norte in Clarin town, Bohol, according to PO2 Genesis Piezas, investigator of Clarin Police Station.

He was the husband of incumbent Clarin Bohol Vice Mayor Velden Aparicio.

Piezas said that at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aparicio was inside 4Js Inland Resort in Barangay Bacani in Clarin. While talking to a friend, an unknown person wearing a blue jacket with a hood arrived and shot himshot him in different parts of his body, causing him to die on the spot.

He was brought to Clarin Community Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

An employee of the resort identified as Roel Aparicio, 36, was also shot dead. He was brought to Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran for medical treatment.

Police recovered eight pieces of fired empty shells of .45 pistol and one slug.

Piezas said they were eyeing illegal gambling and politics as possible motives in the killing of Aparicio who was rumored to run as mayor in May 2019 elections.

Police said Aparicio was known as Swertes financier in Clarin and neighboring towns.