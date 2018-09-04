Lorega drug suspect shot dead in Mandaue City

Another drug suspect was gunned down by a motorcycle tandem while at the vicinity of the Cansaga Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, Tuesday morning.

Froilan Mabaga, 36 and a resident of Barangay Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City, is said to be on the watchlist of the Pari-an Police Station in Cebu City.

Investigators from the Jagobiao Police Station in Mandaue City said that Mabaga’s name also appears on the drug list which police submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte.

But siblings of Mabaga who to rushed to the Cansaga Bridge, where he was gunned down at about 10:15 a.m. today, said that their brother already retired from his illegal drug activities a few years back.

Senior Insp. Rodgen Fodutan, Chief of Jagobiao Police, said that Mabaga and a female companion identified as a certain Jalica Baring, 22 of Villagonzalo in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, where traveling on board the victim’s motorcycle when two still unidentified suspects flagged them down near the foot of the Cansaga Bridge on Mandaue City’s side.

Mabaga and Baring came from Sitio Pagatpatan in Barangay Paknaan and were on their way back to Lorega San Miguel.

Quoting witnesses account, Fodutan said that the backrider instructed Baring to disembark from the motorcycle.

Fodutan said that the backrider then fired shots at Mabaga which caused his immediate death.

The two suspects fled towards Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town using the Cansaga Bridge.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) found four spent cartridges and a slug from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Fodutan said they are yet to identify the two suspects who were both wearing bonnets, face helmets and black jackets.

Police are now looking for Close Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings from nearby establishments hoping to find clues on the identity of the two suspects.

Fodutan suspects that Mabaga’s killing was planned. He said that witnesses already saw the two suspects near the foot of the Cansaga Bridge on Mandaue City’s side an hour before the shooting incident.

The two, he said, were drinking coffee from a sidewalk store but did not bother to take their bonnets off.